 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: AT&T contributes $60,000 to community organizations including Napa Valley Community Foundation
Biz buzz

Biz buzz: AT&T contributes $60,000 to community organizations including Napa Valley Community Foundation

{{featured_button_text}}
BIZ-ATT-BUYBACK-PLANS-DMT

AT&T Indiana headquarters in March 2016.

 Jonathan Weiss

AT&T will present $60,000 in contributions to four local nonprofits and World Central Kitchen as part of its pledge to aid communities harmed by the California wildfires, a news release stated.

“AT&T is proud to step up and support organizations that are dedicated to helping support our first responders and helping our friends and families as they get back on their feet," said Rhonda Johnson, president of AT&T California.

The local organizations receiving donations are: the Napa Valley Community Foundation, Big Sur Fire Brigade, Community Foundation of Santa Cruz and the Redwood Credit Union Community Fund.

Info: go.att.com/CaliCOwildfires

Watch now: The Napa Chamber of Commerce launches a community assist campaign

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know as retirement approaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News