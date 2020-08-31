Biz buzz: AT&T contributes $60,000 to community organizations including Napa Valley Community Foundation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AT&T will present $60,000 in contributions to four local nonprofits and World Central Kitchen as part of its pledge to aid communities harmed by the California wildfires, a news release stated.

“AT&T is proud to step up and support organizations that are dedicated to helping support our first responders and helping our friends and families as they get back on their feet," said Rhonda Johnson, president of AT&T California.

The local organizations receiving donations are: the Napa Valley Community Foundation, Big Sur Fire Brigade, Community Foundation of Santa Cruz and the Redwood Credit Union Community Fund.

