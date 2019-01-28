Longtime clients and friends recently attended the retirement party of Carolyn Athens, who has worked as a Napa hairstylist for 43 years.
Guest packed the studio at 1732 Jefferson St. in mid-December to celebrate an artist who started her career at the age of 26.
In addition to owning two salons -- Hair Masters and Any Length Studio -- Athens also worked as a platform artist and a trainer/educator for Jhirmack and other products.
In the 1980s she worked on the hair of several members of the cast of the TV show “Falcon Crest.”
Athens is pictured here with her business partner of four years, Trisha Tortolani, right, and their assistant, Cailyn Helfrich.