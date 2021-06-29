Biz buzz: Athleta retail store to open in Napa

An Athleta retail store will open this summer in Napa at the Bel Aire Plaza, according to signs at the center.

Athleta is a brand of women's activewear. Athleta was founded in 1998 in Petaluma. The brand was purchased by Gap for $150 million in 2008.

The Bel Aire Plaza is located at 3614 Bel Aire Plaza in north Napa.

Other nearby Athleta stores are located in Walnut Creek and Corte Madera.