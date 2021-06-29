 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Athleta retail store to open in Napa

Athleta retail store, Napa.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

An Athleta retail store will open this summer in Napa at the Bel Aire Plaza, according to signs at the center. 

Athleta is a brand of women's activewear. Athleta was founded in 1998 in Petaluma. The brand was purchased by Gap for $150 million in 2008.

The Bel Aire Plaza is located at 3614 Bel Aire Plaza in north Napa. 

Other nearby Athleta stores are located in Walnut Creek and Corte Madera.

Info: belaireplaza.com

