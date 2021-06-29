Biz buzz: Athleta retail store to open in Napa

For the Register
An Athleta retail store will open this summer in Napa at the Bel Aire Plaza, according to signs at the center.
Athleta is a brand of women's activewear. Athleta was founded in 1998 in Petaluma. The brand was purchased by Gap for $150 million in 2008.
The Bel Aire Plaza is located at 3614 Bel Aire Plaza in north Napa.
Other nearby Athleta stores are located in Walnut Creek and Corte Madera.
Info: belaireplaza.com
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.