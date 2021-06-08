 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Audi of America appoints former Napan SVP and chief communications officer

Biz buzz: Audi of America appoints former Napan SVP and chief communications officer

{{featured_button_text}}

Audi of America appointed Emilie (Nicks) Cotter as senior vice president and chief communications officer, said a news release. 

Before her time at Audi of America, Cotter previously worked at FleishmanHillard and Lucasfilm, Ltd. 

Cotter holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School of Communication.

A “wellness lounge” just opened in downtown Napa. Called B12 LOVE, the “natural medi-spa” offers nutrient injections and IV drips to “energize, enhance, and nourish your life,” said the company.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Emilie (Nicks) Cotter

Emilie (Nicks) Cotter

 Submitted image

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pros and cons of cryptocurrency rewards credit cards

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News