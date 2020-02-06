The Napa Chamber of Commerce named AUL Corp, a national automotive finance and insurance provider, as the 2019 Large Business of the Year.
The award was presented at the 131st Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon at the Westin Verasa in Napa.
A Chamber member since 1990, AUL has grown to more employ more than 130 local employees and was a runner-up in the 2018 competition.
One of the primary considerations for AUL’s award is its innovative philanthropy program, said a news release.
You have free articles remaining.
Comprised of non-management employees who identify and select where to direct the firm’s contributions, the committee was established in 2012 "to foster and enhance the firm’s connection with the local community," the release stated.
Since then, AUL has contributed more than $500,000 to local and regional charitable organizations.
According to Travis Stanley, Chamber president/CEO, AUL’s growing impact on Napa and Sonoma is immeasurable. “AUL continues to demonstrate that business, in addition to schools and community organizations, can play a vital role in shaping the neighborhoods in which we live,” said Stanley.
Info: aulcorp.com