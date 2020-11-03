Biz buzz: AUL Corp names Ginsberg as software development manager

AUL Corp., a nationwide automotive finance and insurance provider, has tapped industry veteran Corey Ginsberg as the firm’s new software development manager, said a news release.

Ginsberg will lead the software development team and development of the firm’s custom software applications, said the release.

For the past 13 years, Ginsberg served as manager of global application development with Assurant.

“Corey’s experience and knowledge of leading software platforms provides us an edge that will ensure our software solutions are second to none,” SAID Jose Fleites, AUL Corp’s COO and CIO. AUL is based in Napa.

Watch now: Thanksgiving fire safety tips

Photos: Halloween in Napa County 2020