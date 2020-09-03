Biz buzz: AUL earns seventh consecutive 'Dealer's Choice' award

Napa-based AUL Corp., a national automotive finance and insurance provider, has received its seventh consecutive Dealers Choice Award from Auto Dealer Today.
This year’s award is the firm’s eighth overall and third Platinum Award in the Service Contract category.
“To once again be honored by Auto Dealer Today, and ultimately our dealers across the country, is validation of our singular focus on empowering our employees to do their very best for our customers,” stated Jimmy Atkinson, president and CEO of AUL.
Info: aulcorp.com
