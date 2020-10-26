Biz buzz: AUL’s Gutierrez earns ‘Latino Business Leadership Award’

Elizabeth Gutierrez, a financial reporting and analysis staffer with Napa-based AUL Corp., has been honored with a Latino Business Leadership Award by the North Bay Business Journal.

Gutierrez began her career at AUL in 2001 as a customer service representative and over the course of her nearly 20 years at AUL she earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in accountancy from CSU Sacramento.

According to Gutierrez, “I am very proud to be honored by the North Bay Business Journal as a leading Latina businessperson, but I am prouder that the Latino business community as a whole is being recognized and acknowledged for its growing influence.”

Gutierrez is one of 13 Latino leaders being lauded for both their professional accomplishments and their involvement in the community.

Watch now: Napa's Salvation Army feeds those in need during COVID-19, wildfires.

Throwback Thursday: Halloween makes the news in Napa County