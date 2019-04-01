Rob Austin is the new area director of finance for The Meritage Collection’s Northern California properties, The Meritage Resort & Spa and Vista Collina Resort.
Austin brings 30 years of finance operations experience within the hotel/resort industry across various regions of the country, said a news release.
Most recently, Austin served as the director of finance for the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel.
Austin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Bryant College in Rhode Island.