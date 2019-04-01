Try 3 months for $3

Rob Austin is the new area director of finance for The Meritage Collection’s Northern California properties, The Meritage Resort & Spa and Vista Collina Resort.

Austin brings 30 years of finance operations experience within the hotel/resort industry across various regions of the country, said a news release. 

Most recently, Austin served as the director of finance for the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel. 

Austin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Bryant College in Rhode Island.

