Biz buzz: AVIE launches comprehensive support for families caring for loved ones in Napa County

AVIE is now servicing families in Napa County and partnering with local providers to provide personal care for loved ones, said a news release.

“I’m so excited to bring AVIE to families in our local community,” said Ami Doshi, CEO, and co-founder.

Services include meal planning, groceries and errands, transportation, social connection, home upkeep, healthcare advocacy, tech support, and in-home care.

“What makes AVIE special is our attention to personalized care for those seeking greater wellbeing and independence as they engage the journey of aging,” said Ken Lakritz, Ph.D., clinical psychologist, and co-founder.