 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: AVIE launches comprehensive support for families caring for loved ones in Napa County

Biz buzz: AVIE launches comprehensive support for families caring for loved ones in Napa County

{{featured_button_text}}
Biz buzz grapes

Biz Buzz grapes

 Submitted art

AVIE is now servicing families in Napa County and partnering with local providers to provide personal care for loved ones, said a news release.

“I’m so excited to bring AVIE to families in our local community,” said Ami Doshi, CEO, and co-founder.

Services include meal planning, groceries and errands, transportation, social connection, home upkeep, healthcare advocacy, tech support, and in-home care.

“What makes AVIE special is our attention to personalized care for those seeking greater wellbeing and independence as they engage the journey of aging,” said Ken Lakritz, Ph.D., clinical psychologist, and co-founder.

Info: aviecare.com

This Napa kitten is lucky to be alive. She was discovered hiding inside the engine compartment of a car that had just driven about 30 miles from Vacaville to Napa. A woman passing by helped rescue the kitten and ended up taking her home. Her name is Lemon.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How many credit cards should you have?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News