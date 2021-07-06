Biz buzz: Balach named new director at Napa-Sonoma SBDC

The Napa-Sonoma SBDC named Cathy Balach as its new director.

Outgoing Napa-Sonoma SBDC Director, Mary Cervantes, retired in June. Cervantes served as director since 2014.

Balach has over 10 years of experience consulting and mentoring small businesses for the SBDC. At the SBDC, she has been an expert in online marketing, worked with hundreds of start-up and growing businesses for the SBDC in varied industries, including retail, food businesses, and nonprofits.

Prior to her work for the SBDC, she has launched and managed three businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area, including retail, food manufacturing, and consulting.

Says Cathy, “I’m thrilled to be at the helm of the SBDC and to expand our support and partnerships in the North Bay community.”

Napa-Sonoma SBDC services include one-to-one expert business advising covering nearly all aspects of business – marketing, operations, human resources, accounting, and financial management.