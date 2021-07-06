 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Balach named new director at Napa-Sonoma SBDC

Biz buzz: Balach named new director at Napa-Sonoma SBDC

{{featured_button_text}}
SBDC logo

SBDC

The Napa-Sonoma SBDC named Cathy Balach as its new director.

Outgoing Napa-Sonoma SBDC Director, Mary Cervantes, retired in June. Cervantes served as director since 2014.

Balach has over 10 years of experience consulting and mentoring small businesses for the SBDC. At the SBDC, she has been an expert in online marketing, worked with hundreds of start-up and growing businesses for the SBDC in varied industries, including retail, food businesses, and nonprofits.

Prior to her work for the SBDC, she has launched and managed three businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area, including retail, food manufacturing, and consulting.

Says Cathy, “I’m thrilled to be at the helm of the SBDC and to expand our support and partnerships in the North Bay community.”

Napa-Sonoma SBDC services include one-to-one expert business advising covering nearly all aspects of business – marketing, operations, human resources, accounting, and financial management.

Info: napasonomasbdc.org

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

When she first got pregnant, Napan Crystal Ellis was homeless, living in a tent by the Napa River. Today, she has housing. She also recently had a baby girl, named Artemis.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hackers demand $70 mln to end latest cyberattack

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News