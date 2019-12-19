Bank of Marin announced the names of 18 students from 10 local high schools whose photography is featured in the bank’s 2020 community calendar.
A photograph from Amy Carson of Napa High School was chosen for the calendar.
This marks the 10th year in a row that Bank of Marin has worked with photography teachers and students in Marin, Sonoma, Napa, Alameda and Contra Costa counties to select images for the calendar. Students submitted more than 200 images.
You have free articles remaining.
Bank of Marin will donate $250 to each participating high school’s photography program for the purchase of supplies and equipment. The 2020 community calendars are available for free at all Bank of Marin branches.
Napa branches are located at 1715 Second St., 600 Trancas St. and 2007 Redwood Road.