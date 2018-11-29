Bank of Marin has announced the names of 23 students from 11 regional high schools whose photography is featured in the bank’s 2019 community calendar. Students submitted over 200 images and judges at the bank made the final photo selections.
“There are so many talented high school students across our footprint and we wanted to offer a platform to showcase their creativity,” said Russell A. Colombo, president and CEO of Bank of Marin.
This year’s featured student photographers include Napa County student Sean Flaherty of Justin-Siena High School. His photo, "Three Yellow Balloons in a Row," is on the cover of the calendar.
Bank of Marin will donate $100 to each participating high school’s photography program for the purchase of supplies and equipment. The 2019 community calendars will be available for free at all Bank of Marin branches.
Info: bankofmarin.com