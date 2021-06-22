Biz buzz: Bardessono announces partnership with Connolly Ranch

Bardessono Hotel, the LEED platinum-certified retreat in Yountville, announced a union with Napa educational farm, Connolly Ranch Education Center, said a news release.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!
The hotel’s continued commitment to animals is possible by donating a portion of proceeds from Bardessono’s pet fee and pet menu to provide feed and veterinary care for the sheep Connolly Ranch. Through the adoption and care for the flock, the Bardessono team has committed to sponsoring a number of events and community educational programs at Connolly Ranch, said the release.
“We are thrilled to adopt and support these wonderful farm animals,” said Bardessono’s General Manager Alain Negueloua.
“We are honored to have the support of Bardessono,” said Heidi Soldinger, co-executive director of Connolly Ranch.
Info: 707-204-6000, bardessono.com
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Michael Rogerson of Rogerson Kratos avionics company has two Black Hawk helicopters he wants fighting fires in Napa County.
Napa County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a drowned swimmer at Lake Berryessa.
MUST Machining & Fabrication of St. Helena kept every worker fully employed during the pandemic — even when the owners were left homeless.
A collective of family wineries has come together to form Mia Carta tasting room in downtown Napa.
Napa County is bouncing back from the pandemic and wildfires with a planned $533 million budget.
Now used to teach agriculture, the property is planned for 53 single-family homes, with 13 of them having accessory dwelling units.
For the first time in 20 years, Napa has a new, dedicated record store: Right On Records !!!.
Plans to bring affordable housing to Napa County's Old Sonoma Road site are becoming a little clearer.
Motorists report shorter backups than when traffic lights ruled, but are the roundabouts also safer?
After one false start, there's a new look coming to Napa's Food City shopping center. Hint: it includes pilates and Naysayer coffee.