Biz buzz: Bardessono announces partnership with Connolly Ranch

Connolly Ranch partners with Bardessono
Submitted photo

Bardessono Hotel, the LEED platinum-certified retreat in Yountville, announced a union with Napa educational farm, Connolly Ranch Education Center, said a news release.

The hotel’s continued commitment to animals is possible by donating a portion of proceeds from Bardessono’s pet fee and pet menu to provide feed and veterinary care for the sheep Connolly Ranch. Through the adoption and care for the flock, the Bardessono team has committed to sponsoring a number of events and community educational programs at Connolly Ranch, said the release.

“We are thrilled to adopt and support these wonderful farm animals,” said Bardessono’s General Manager Alain Negueloua.

“We are honored to have the support of Bardessono,” said Heidi Soldinger, co-executive director of Connolly Ranch.

Info: 707-204-6000, bardessono.com

