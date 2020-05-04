Biz buzz: Barrel Associates International hires Angold

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Barrel Associates International, distributor of French and American oak wine barrels, announced the addition of Ron Angold as vice president of sales and operations.

Angold joins Barrel Associates with more than 10 years of wine industry experience including: cellar hand, harvest logistics, mobile bottling, winery procurement, business development and most recently sales manager at Portocork.

“We are thrilled to have Ron join our sales and leadership team,” said Lizette Jaeger, general manager of Barrel Associates International.

“To say I am excited to be joining the Barrel Associates team would be an understatement,” said Angold.

Barrel Associates International is the exclusive distributor for Tonnellerie Dargaud et Jaegle, Marcel Cadet, Tonnellerie Vallaurine French oak wine barrels and its Barrel Associates American oak barrel collection.

Barrel Associates International, LP was founded in Napa in 1990 by William Jaeger, Jr., Jeffrey Jaeger and Rich Davis.