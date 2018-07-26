John Bast, a mortgage industry professional with more than 40 years of experience, recently joined Homebridge Financial Services, Inc. in its growing branch in Napa.
A Northern California native, Bast joins Homebridge as a reverse mortgage specialist.
Prior to joining Homebridge, Bast held numerous leadership roles in the financial sector with some of the region’s top mortgage lenders. He is a graduate of Sonoma State University.
Homebridge is one of the largest privately held mortgage lenders in the United States.
Info: 707-934-8994, John.Bast@homebridge.com