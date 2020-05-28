Biz buzz: Bay Area companies partner to supply produce foodboxes to Napa and other areas

Two Bay Area companies have partnered and answered the call by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to supply packaged ready-to-eat produce food boxes to Northern California food banks, religious organizations, community support groups and other charities.
The USDA Farmers to Families’ food box program has committed $461 million in fresh fruit and vegetable purchases under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
CDS Distributing, Inc., a So. San Francisco produce distributor was one of the companies chosen to participate in the program.
CDS has partnered with Produce Express in Sacramento to create a 20-pound produce food box containing various seasonal produce.
Distribution will encompass the Bay Area, Monterey and the Central Valley from Sacramento to Fresno.
That includes the Napa Food Bank, said a news release.
"We will deliver a truckload (1,540) of these boxes each week through the end of the year to support those in need in the Napa Valley," the release said.
