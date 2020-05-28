Biz buzz: Bay Area companies partner to supply produce foodboxes to Napa and other areas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two Bay Area companies have partnered and answered the call by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to supply packaged ready-to-eat produce food boxes to Northern California food banks, religious organizations, community support groups and other charities.

The USDA Farmers to Families’ food box program has committed $461 million in fresh fruit and vegetable purchases under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

CDS Distributing, Inc., a So. San Francisco produce distributor was one of the companies chosen to participate in the program.

CDS has partnered with Produce Express in Sacramento to create a 20-pound produce food box containing various seasonal produce.

Distribution will encompass the Bay Area, Monterey and the Central Valley from Sacramento to Fresno.

That includes the Napa Food Bank, said a news release.

"We will deliver a truckload (1,540) of these boxes each week through the end of the year to support those in need in the Napa Valley," the release said.