Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley announced that Etienne Biernath has joined its Napa office as a sales associate.

A native of Napa Valley, Biernath comes from a strong background in business, ethics and creativity, said a news release. 

He is the son of small business owners "and has grown up understanding the complexities of running a business and the importance of honesty and quality for each and every client." 

Biernath attended Napa Valley College and earned his A.S. degree in business administration and also started his own small business. 

Info: 707-287-1741

