Bin to Bottle winery announced the recent appointment of Matthew Glynn as chief operating officer.
Glynn brings a diverse wine business background to this new role and will be focused on positioning the winery for strong growth, said a news release.
Glynn was formerly a general manager and senior winemaker at Treasury Wine Estates and the senior winemaker at Diageo’s Acacia, prior to its acquisition by Treasury. He also held positions at Gallo and Beringer in the U.S. and spent time working harvests in France, Australia and New Zealand. Glynn is a UC Davis graduate with a Master of Science in Viticulture and Enology.
“We are thrilled that Matthew has joined our team. His broad winery operations experience, technical expertise and leadership skills will be a tremendous asset to us,” Managing Partner John Wilkinson said.
Glynn said, “Bin to Bottle is positioned to grow significantly and I am excited to be a part of that growth.”
Bin to Bottle also welcomes Liz Cohen as their new logistics manager.
Cohen brings more than 25 years of marketing and business operations experience, the last 18 years in the wine industry.
Cohen’s wine background includes vineyard management, hospitality and marketing for wine and spirits brands, the last five years with Vintage Wine Estates as director of marketing.
Her experience spans domestic and international posts, including a two-year assignment with the Peace Corps. Cohen holds a WSET Advanced Certificate and studied for the diploma, and has an MBA from Fordham University.
“I am excited to join the Bin to Bottle team,” said Cohen.
Bin to Bottle is a custom crush winery in Napa.
Info: bintobottle.com