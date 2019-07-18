BJ’s Petal Pushers has moved from its Main Street location to 2762 Old Sonoma Road inside Carneros Center.
The owners, the Tesfaw Family, said they credit Brian Dodd of Strong & Hayden Commercial Real Estate for finding a space that suited the needs of the business.
Family owned and operated for 29 years, BJ’s Petal Pushers "is committed to assisting its beloved customers with communicating their every emotion (except for anger) to one another through flowers and gifts."
Info: BJsPetalPushers.com, 707-257-3130