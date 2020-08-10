Biz buzz: Blackbird Inn in Napa expands with SBA funding

Blackbird Inn in Napa expands with SBA funding
Bay Area Development Company announced it has completed new funding for Blackbird Inn in Napa. The money allowed the bed-and-breakfast owners to purchase 1,450 square feet of expansion property located at 1755 First St. in Napa, said a news release.
Blackbird Inn first opened in 1990 and was purchased and renovated in 2000 by current owner Scott Warren with a Small Business Administration 504 loan from Bay Area Development.
Warren brought on a business partner Bart Jones in 2014 and the two have worked since that time to make the inn a destination in Napa, the release stated.
Each of the eight rooms is appointed with private baths and showers, many of the rooms have fireplaces and private patios, and much of the inn’s furnishings were crafted by Warren.
Warren and Jones said they wanted to expand Blackbird Inn so that more visitors could share in the experience. Working with Redwood Credit Union and with Bay Area Development’s Bob Thompson, they were able to purchase adjacent property with 504 funding. The additional space will allow them to add four new units to the inn, which increases their revenue potential and offers more choices for people planning a stay in Napa, according to the release.
