Biz buzz: Blackbird Inn in Napa expands with SBA funding

Blackbird Inn in Napa expands with SBA funding

For the Register

Bay Area Development Company announced it has completed new funding for Blackbird Inn in Napa. The money allowed the bed-and-breakfast owners to purchase 1,450 square feet of expansion property located at 1755 First St. in Napa, said a news release.

Blackbird Inn first opened in 1990 and was purchased and renovated in 2000 by current owner Scott Warren with a Small Business Administration 504 loan from Bay Area Development.

Warren brought on a business partner Bart Jones in 2014 and the two have worked since that time to make the inn a destination in Napa, the release stated.

Each of the eight rooms is appointed with private baths and showers, many of the rooms have fireplaces and private patios, and much of the inn’s furnishings were crafted by Warren.