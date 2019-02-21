Blackhawk TMS Napa Valley announced that its expansion from Danville to Napa is now complete.
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, or TMS Therapy, is an FDA-cleared treatment for depression.
The company recently added a "new and advanced" TMS machine called the Cloud Neuro TMS "to provide advanced treatment without medications and the side effects."
TMS is a non-invasive, drug-free treatment that has been found to stimulate underperforming areas of the brain, said a news release.
The company also announced its new consulting psychiatrist, Dr. Robert Picker, MD, who recently moved to Napa.
Info: 707-254-7000, blackhawktms.com