TMS Napa Valley

Bill Shryer, left, is the owner and founder of Diablo Behavioral HealthCare and Blackhawk TMS Center. John Noble, right, is a TMS technician.

 J.L. Sousa, Register file photo

Blackhawk TMS Napa Valley announced that its expansion from Danville to Napa is now complete.

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, or TMS Therapy, is an FDA-cleared treatment for depression.

The company recently added a "new and advanced" TMS machine called the Cloud Neuro TMS "to provide advanced treatment without medications and the side effects."

TMS is a non-invasive, drug-free treatment that has been found to stimulate underperforming areas of the brain, said a news release. 

The company also announced its new consulting psychiatrist, Dr. Robert Picker, MD, who recently moved to Napa.

Info: 707-254-7000, blackhawktms.com

