Biz buzz: Boho Lifestyle to host fashion show fundraiser Nov. 6

Boho Lifestyle will host a virtual fashion show fundraiser on Fri. Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.

The show will be hosted via Zoom. Tickets are $15.

All proceeds from ticket sales go directly to Teens Connect and Girls on the Run, "two local organizations that empower girls and young women by providing a safe space to make connections, nurture their talents, and support their physical and emotional well being," said a news release.

On that night, 15% off all purchases will be donated back to Teens Connect and Girls on the Run. And orders over $300 will receive a complimentary Boho swag bag.

