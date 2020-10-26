 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Boho Lifestyle to host fashion show fundraiser Nov. 6
Biz buzz

Biz buzz: Boho Lifestyle to host fashion show fundraiser Nov. 6

Boho Lifestyle

Boho Lifestyle in downtown Napa. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Boho Lifestyle will host a virtual fashion show fundraiser on Fri. Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. 

The show will be hosted via Zoom. Tickets are $15. 

All proceeds from ticket sales go directly to Teens Connect and Girls on the Run, "two local organizations that empower girls and young women by providing a safe space to make connections, nurture their talents, and support their physical and emotional well being," said a news release. 

On that night, 15% off all purchases will be donated back to Teens Connect and Girls on the Run. And orders over $300 will receive a complimentary Boho swag bag.

Info: bit.ly/3ovIR1t

