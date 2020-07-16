Biz buzz: Bouchaine Vineyards names Stowe as national sales manager

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bouchaine Vineyards announced the appointment of Scott Stowe as national sales manager, a news release stated.

Stowe has more than 27 years of experience in the wine and spirits industry with a focus on fine wine sales, the release stated. He previously served as western regional director of sales for Pacific Highway Wines.

Beginning the new position on July 13, Stowe noted, “Joining the team at Bouchaine Vineyards is an honor."

Stowe "will bring his proven record of sales success in both on- and off-premise accounts, as well as both development and management expertise of national accounts to the national sales effort of Bouchaine Vineyards," the release stated.

“We are thrilled to have Scott join our dynamic team,” said winemaker and General Manager Chris Kajani.

Family-owned Bouchaine Vineyards is located at 1075 Buchli Station Road in Napa.

