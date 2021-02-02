Biz Buzz: Braby earns commitment to excellence endorsement from NAR

Beth Braby, senior sales associate at Corcoran Global Living’s Napa office, has earned the Commitment to Excellence endorsement from the National Association of Realtors.
This endorsement goes only to Realtors who have demonstrated knowledge and competency in 10 core areas of real estate practice, said a news release.
“I am both honored and humbled by this award,” said Braby. “I love my community and I am passionate about real estate."
A long-time resident of Napa, Braby began her real estate career in 1990.
Info: bethbraby.com, 707-592-2462
