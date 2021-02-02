 Skip to main content
Biz Buzz: Braby earns commitment to excellence endorsement from NAR

{{featured_button_text}}

Beth Braby, senior sales associate at Corcoran Global Living’s Napa office, has earned the Commitment to Excellence endorsement from the National Association of Realtors.

This endorsement goes only to Realtors who have demonstrated knowledge and competency in 10 core areas of real estate practice, said a news release.

“I am both honored and humbled by this award,” said Braby. “I love my community and I am passionate about real estate."

A long-time resident of Napa, Braby began her real estate career in 1990.

Info: bethbraby.com, 707-592-2462

 Tyler O'Neill photo

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

