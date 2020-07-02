Biz buzz: Brick & Mantel Interior Design and Fine Furniture moves to new location

Brick and Mantel

Brick & Mantel Interior Design and Fine Furniture is now located at 2325 First St., near California Boulevard. 

Brick & Mantel Interior Design and Fine Furniture has moved to a new location: 2325 First St., near California Boulevard. 

"Specializing in luxury design and furniture from America’s most iconic brands, the move allowed an expansion to keep more pieces in stock as well as add showroom cabinet display to highlight kitchen and bath design," according to a news release. 

Both professional interior designer Anne Alderson, ASID and kitchen and bath design specialist Janet Douglas have been creating custom designs for clients for more than two decades encompassing all styles of design.

They will be having a summer floor sample sale in July to make room for new merchandise, said the release. 

Info: brickandmantel.com, 707-927-3652

