Brotemarkle Davis & Co., LLP, an accounting and advisory firm specializing in the wine and hospitality industries, announced the addition of two new staff members to the team.
Ethan Harkleroad, CPA known as “The Learner” in the firm, joins the audit team from San Diego, where he held roles in both public and private accounting. Harkleroad was drawn to the Northern California wine country by his passion for wine and to BDCo by his interest in performance management.
Nathan Panek, the firm’s “Coach,” is a graduate of San Jose State with a degree in advertising. He will be joining the administrative staff at BDCo as he works to complete his MBA. In 2015, he changed careers and relocated from Colorado to the Napa Valley where he has been working in the wine industry and at his family vineyard.
Info: bdcocpa.com, 707-963-4466