Biz buzz: Brotemarkle Davis & Co. relocates from St. Helena to Napa

Brotemarkle Davis & Co., LLP (BDCo) an accounting and advisory firm specializing in the wine and hospitality industries, has relocated its office from St. Helena to downtown Napa, said a news release.

The firm’s new address is 1000 Main St., Suite 250 in Napa.

"After spending the last 30 years in downtown St. Helena, BDCo decided to make the move in order to improve the life/work balance for members of its current and growing team while not impacting its current customers," said a news release stated.

"Managing construction during COVID made the moving adventure extra-exciting," said Managing Partner Craig Underhill. However, Underhill said he was "pleased at the accommodations and support provided by not only the city of Napa, but also the landlords, architect and construction crew."

"The new space will be open for team members, subject to COVID-safe employee limits, but will not begin welcoming customers until a future date," the release stated.

“We are excited to continue serving the Napa Valley from our new office in downtown Napa," said Underhill.