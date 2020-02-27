You are the owner of this article.
Biz Buzz: Brown named vice president of sales for Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty
Biz Buzz: Brown named vice president of sales for Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty announced that Heather Brown will serve as regional vice president of sales in the Napa wine country region.

Brown is a real estate broker with more than 20 years of experience in the North Bay, "and is a solution-oriented professional with deep contract management expertise and oversight of file compliance," said a news release. 

Most recently, Brown has been working within the brokerage as vice president of sales in Marin and assistant general manager and will now manage the brokerage's two Napa offices and 60 agents.

From 2005 to 2012, Brown was the managing broker for Artisan Sotheby's International Realty in Sonoma County. 

"I am honored to be joining such a high caliber group," said Brown.

Info: h.brown@ggsir.com, 707-548-7132

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman

