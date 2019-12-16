{{featured_button_text}}
Apartment Complexes

The Charter Oaks Apartments, located on Browns Valley Road in Napa.

 Register file photo

A Browns Valley "affordable" apartment complex, the Charter Oaks Apartments, sold for $29.8 million, according to the transfer tax paid. A deed was recorded Oct. 31.

The complex is located at 3025 Browns Valley Road. 

The seller was Charter Oaks Associates LP. The buyer is Charter Oaks Apartments II LP with an address in Walnut Creek.

The apartment complex was damaged in the 2014 Napa earthquake -- a carport structure partially collapsed in the parking lot. The carport was later removed. 

In June, the City Council approved $50 million in bonds to renovate the property. 

The complex's website said it has 75 units and was built in 1983. 

Jennifer Huffman's most memorable stories from 2019

I wrote more than 225 stories in 2019 but to me, these five stand out the most, for different reasons.

Goodbye to Giancarlo

Goodbye to Giancarlo

  • Updated

I met Giancarlo's family in January after this Napa youth died from a drug overdose in December. His mother, Amanda Krueger, shared her hearta…

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.