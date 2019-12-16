A Browns Valley "affordable" apartment complex, the Charter Oaks Apartments, sold for $29.8 million, according to the transfer tax paid. A deed was recorded Oct. 31.
The complex is located at 3025 Browns Valley Road.
The seller was Charter Oaks Associates LP. The buyer is Charter Oaks Apartments II LP with an address in Walnut Creek.
The apartment complex was damaged in the 2014 Napa earthquake -- a carport structure partially collapsed in the parking lot. The carport was later removed.
In June, the City Council approved $50 million in bonds to renovate the property.
The complex's website said it has 75 units and was built in 1983.
