Biz buzz: Burns promoted to chief program officer for Aldea Children and Family Services
Biz buzz: Burns promoted to chief program officer for Aldea Children and Family Services

Julie Burns, LCSW, has been promoted to chief program officer at Aldea Children and Family Services, overseeing all programs and operations including behavioral health, social services, and victim-centered services.

Burns is a licensed clinical social worker who came to Aldea from Yolo County probation where she was a program manager.

“This is a new position that combines both senior director positions into one to oversee all programmatic operations in the social services and behavioral health divisions," said CEO Kerry Ahearn. 

Info: aldeainc.org, 707-224-8266.

