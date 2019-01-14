The Napa County Office of Education, along with Napa Valley Unified, St. Helena Unified and Calistoga Joint Unified School Districts, and other community partners, invite local businesses to participate in the interactive 8th grade career fair, "Inspire Napa: Dreams Start Now!"
The Inspire Career Fair will be held at the Napa Valley Expo on March 21.
This Career Fair will reach more than 1,000 Napa County 8th grade students. The mission of Inspire Napa is to motivate students to pursue their occupational dreams within their own community.
The registration deadline is March 10.
Info: Gillie Miller, gmiller@napacoe.org, or 707-253-6831.