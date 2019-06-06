Workforce Alliance of the North Bay will host a business resource fair for employers on Tuesday, June 25 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the CIA at Copia in Napa at 500 First St.
This event is for business owners and managers (of all sectors and sizes) to learn about low/no cost business resource network partners. Event attendees will gain an understanding of the resources and services that will help their businesses and organizations thrive, said a news release.
It will include a presentation by Economist Dr. Robert Eyler, titled Napa County, Labor and Business: Into the 2020s."
The event will also include information on employment tax credits, new labor laws, talent recruitment, business planning and loan packaging assistance, subsidized and customized training, labor market information and certificate/degree programs to prepare the current and future workforce.
The event is free, but registration is required. To register: napabizresourcefair2019.eventbrite.com