C. Mondavi & Family announced a series of sales team promotions and a new hire.
The business appointed Riana Mondavi as director of chains off-premise - west and Spencer Tirschek as director of national accounts on-premise.
C. Mondavi & Family further welcomes new hire Christopher Mouriski as sales vice president - west.
In her new role, Riana Mondavi will continue to uphold the family legacy with her industry expertise, said a news release.
After joining the family business 2011, she worked her way up from Pacific Northwest regional sales manager to her latest role. She continues to serve as a family brand ambassador and is further utilized as a key spokesperson for the Mondavi’s fourth generation.
Mondavi is joined by Spencer Tirschek with his promotion to director national accounts on-premise.
Tirschek will continue driving on-premise sales with his leadership and wine acumen. With more than 12 years of industry experience, Tirschek previously held sales and management roles at Vintage Wine Distributor, Inc. before joining C. Mondavi & Family.
Additionally, Christopher Mouriski joins C. Mondavi & Family as the sales vice president - west.
Mouriski comes with over a decade of sales and sales finance experience within management and leadership roles from notable companies such as Beam Wine Estates and Delicato Family Vineyards. Most recently, Mouriski acted as director sales operations for Treasury Wine Estates.
Info: charleskrug.com