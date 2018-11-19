C. Mondavi & Family announced Claire Hobday as the company’s chief financial officer.
Hobday’s tenure in the finance industry spans more than 20 years. Most recently, Hobday was director of finance and accounting of wine entities for Pacific Union Company.
“I am thrilled to bring my experience and industry expertise to the C. Mondavi & Family executive team,” said Hobday.
Beyond her latest industry role, Hobday worked as finance director for Treasury Wine Estates where she lead the Beringer brand business unit in Napa.
Hobday further received an executive MBA in wine business at Sonoma State University. She also holds a level II WSET certification.