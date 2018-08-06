The historic Francis House of Calistoga has received a 2018 Preservation Design award from the California Preservation Foundation.
Initially a family home for prominent local merchant James H. Francis, Calistoga’s Francis House was built in 1886 and is being converted into a five-room luxury inn by owners Dina and Richard Dwyer.
The award will be presented in October in Los Angeles.
The Inn will open at the end of August and already has more than a dozen reservations. Rates start at about $500 per night.
This is the building’s third incarnation. From 1919 to 1946, it was converted into the Calistoga Hospital. After that, changes in ownership, natural disasters and the passing of time contributed to the fading of the property. It was closed down by the state of California in 1965 and has remained vacant ever since.
In the 1970s, it was listed in the National Register of Historic Places.