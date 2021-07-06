 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Car Daze partners with U-Haul in Napa

U-Haul Company of California announced that Car Daze of Napa signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Napa community, said a news release. 

Car Daze at 662 Soscol Ave. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks and moving supplies, said the release. 

"Car Daze partners Rashmeen and Amandeep Thind are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Napa County," said the release. 

Business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Info: 707-287-9232 oruhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Napa-CA-94559/019226/

