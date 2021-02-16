Biz buzz: Caravelli joins Napa Valley Orthopaedic Medical Group

Napa Valley Orthopaedic Medical Group, Inc. announced the January arrival of Michael L. Caravelli, M.D. Dr. Caravelli is a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon.

Caravelli has 10 years of expertise in the area of adult reconstructive surgery—hip and knee replacement; as well as advanced arthroscopy techniques said a news release.

He was a graduate of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency programs at Northwestern before completing his fellowship at the UCSF. Dr. Caravelli specialized in adult reconstructive orthopedic surgery during his fellowship.

Caravelli will be practicing all facets of orthopedic medicine with a focus on joint replacement.

