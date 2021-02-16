 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Caravelli joins Napa Valley Orthopaedic Medical Group

Biz buzz: Caravelli joins Napa Valley Orthopaedic Medical Group

{{featured_button_text}}

Napa Valley Orthopaedic Medical Group, Inc. announced the January arrival of Michael L. Caravelli, M.D. Dr. Caravelli is a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon.

Caravelli has 10 years of expertise in the area of adult reconstructive surgery—hip and knee replacement; as well as advanced arthroscopy techniques said a news release.

He was a graduate of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.  He completed his internship and residency programs at Northwestern before completing his fellowship at the UCSF.   Dr. Caravelli specialized in adult reconstructive orthopedic surgery during his fellowship.

Caravelli will be practicing all facets of orthopedic medicine with a focus on joint replacement.

Info: napavalleyortho.com

WATCH NOW: MONICA FLORES, A REGISTERED NURSE AT ADVENTIST HEALTH ST. HELENA, GETS HER COVID-19 VACCINATION

CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES

Michael L. Caravelli, M.D.

Michael L. Caravelli, M.D. 

 Submitted image

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

GM’s Reuss on Bolt EUV, Advancing EV Adoption, Chip Shortage

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News