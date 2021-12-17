Biz buzz: Caren Campbell MD Dermatology opens in Napa

Napa’s newest dermatology clinic, Caren Campbell MD Dermatology (CCMD), announced its opening at 1103 Trancas St., across from Queen of the Valley medical center.

Dr. Campbell is a board-certified dermatologist "who first embraced her entrepreneurial spirit and opened the initial CCMD clinic in downtown San Francisco in 2018," said a news release. "Campbell is now bringing her high-touch, no-nonsense approach to skincare to Napa, with a focus on signature cosmetic interventions with a natural aesthetic."

In-office treatments available at the new Napa clinic include a range of cosmetic, medical and surgical dermatology.

“People tend to move to Napa to enjoy life and focus on what’s important, and I’m doing just that," said the physician.

Caren Campbell MD Dermatology is accepting new patients.

