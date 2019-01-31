The Carneros Wine Alliance, a nonprofit association of wineries and grapegrowers in the Carneros American Viticultural Area (AVA) announced its board leadership for 2019.
Hilary Berkey of Vintage Wine Estates and Emily Byrne of Etude Winery have been elected co-chairs. Nichole Peterson of Artesa was elected vice-chair, and Carneros Wine Alliance ambassadors Carla Bosco and Crista Johnson will serve as treasurer and secretary, respectively. Bosco served as board chair in 2017 and 2018, and Johnson was chair in 2016.
Additional board members include Mike Cox, Schug Carneros Estate; Scott Billeci, ZD Wines; Anne Moller-Racke, The Donum Estate, and Alison Crowe, Garnet Vineyards.
Info: Carneros.com