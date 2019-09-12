{{featured_button_text}}
The Huffman Clinic at Napa Valley Orthopaedic Medical Group, Inc. and Jason T. Huffman, M.D., announced the arrival of Kaelyn Caspillo, PA-C.

Caspillo, a native of California, was a graduate of Touro University where she received a Master’s in Physician Assistant Studies as well as a Master’s in Public Health. Her undergraduate studies were at UCLA where she earned a B.S. in Neuroscience.

Caspillo will be assisting Dr. Huffman in surgery as well as seeing patients in clinic.

Info: napavalleyortho.com

