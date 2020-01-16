{{featured_button_text}}
Craig Cazet has joined Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley as a sales associate in the company’s St. Helena office at 1200 Main St.

Cazet began his career in finance as business development officer for a large national lender in San Francisco.

Later, he joined Sonoma National Bank in Santa Rosa as a vice president, heading up their SBA division. After spending 13 years in finance, Cazet started Cazet Builders, Inc., in St. Helena. The business developed and designed projects all over Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

“I am excited to be working with Coldwell Banker Brokers of Valley," Cazet  said. 

Info: 707-258-5200 

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

