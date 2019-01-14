Celaya Law is celebrating its 15th year in business and a new office in the Napa Square Building with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Napa Chamber of Commerce.
The open house event is Friday, Jan. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m., and the public is invited.
The small firm deals exclusively in all aspects of estate planning, asset protection and elder law, said a news release.
It was founded by Bay Area native Anthony Celaya who moved to the Napa Valley with his wife and six children in 2005. His wife, Elizabeth, also works in the firm as a paralegal. In 2017, they were joined by Meghan Avila, another Bay Area native who also specializes in estate planning.
"I'm thrilled to celebrate our 15th year in business and our new office," said Celaya.
"When I was in high school, my father passed away unexpectedly. Because of my parents' lack of planning, the years after were extremely hard financially for my mother and my 5 brothers and sisters," he said. “I always remember that as I help other families avoid what we had to go through."
Their open house will be held in downtown Napa at 1455 First St., #210. RSVP to Robin@celayalaw.com.
Info: 707-492-3112, celayalaw.com