Biz buzz: Central Valley Builders Supply named one of the best workplaces

Central Valley, circa 1955

Elmo Micheli and company president Robert “Pat” Patterson in Central Valley Builders Supply, are pictured around the time Patterson acquired the business in 1955.

 Submitted photo

Central Valley, a U.S. building supply company, announced that the company has been ranked among the “Best Places to Work” by the North Bay Business Journal, said a news release. 

This marks the third consecutive year that Central Valley has been nominated and received this recognition; "a tremendous achievement as the past two employee surveys were conducted during the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic," said the release. 

“We work hard to foster a culture that supports the growth and wellbeing of employees," said Steve Patterson, President and CEO of Central Valley. “We appreciate that employees today have a choice, so creating a workplace culture that allows us to be a top destination for talent remains a commitment for us.”

