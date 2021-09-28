Biz buzz: Central Valley Builders Supply named one of the best workplaces

Central Valley, a U.S. building supply company, announced that the company has been ranked among the “Best Places to Work” by the North Bay Business Journal, said a news release.

This marks the third consecutive year that Central Valley has been nominated and received this recognition; "a tremendous achievement as the past two employee surveys were conducted during the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic," said the release.

“We work hard to foster a culture that supports the growth and wellbeing of employees," said Steve Patterson, President and CEO of Central Valley. “We appreciate that employees today have a choice, so creating a workplace culture that allows us to be a top destination for talent remains a commitment for us.”

