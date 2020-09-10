Biz buzz: Central Valley Builders Supply named to ‘Best Places to Work’ list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Central Valley, a building supply company, announced that it was been honored to be named one of the "Best Places to Work in the North Bay” by the North Bay Business Journal.

This marks the second consecutive year that Central Valley has received the award, "a significant highlight as the survey was conducted in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic," said a news release.

“We are proud that Central Valley has been recognized for its strong and dynamic culture – something we work hard at to achieve," said Steve Patterson, president and CEO of Central Valley. “Today, it is less about attention grabbing perks, and more about the day-to-day best practices and the employee experience.”

