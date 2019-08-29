Central Valley, a U.S. building supply company, announced that it was named one of “The Best Places to Work in the North Bay” by the North Bay Business Journal.
After employee nominations, and a third-party employee survey, Central Valley was selected as a first-time winner.
“We are so honored to be named one of the Best Places to Work in the North Bay,” said Christine Hunter, senior vice president of human resources.
“We take great pride in fostering the best environment for employees by nurturing a culture of safety always, employee development.”
In addition to this latest award, Central Valley’s recent accomplishments also include being recognized as 2019 “Best Company to Do Business With” in Napa County, Gold Medal, by readers of Northbay Biz magazine.
