An investment group led by Third Leaf Partners has acquired direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales group Chatterbox Wine Marketing, said a news release.
"Third Leaf Partners first worked with Chatterbox in 2018 and recognized its immediate impact DTC campaigns run by the Chatterbox team," said the release.
Third Leaf "immediately recognized Chatterbox’s ability to generate greater DTC sales and revenue."
Founded in 2009, Chatterbox, based in Napa, provides DTC Telesales outreach for premium wine brands.
Third Leaf Partners invests in, manages, advises and operates beverage and luxury hospitality businesses.
Current and past hospitality investments include Meadowood Napa Valley (St. Helena), The Napa Valley Reserve (St. Helena), Blackberry Farm (Tennessee), and others. Third Leaf also advises wineries based in California, Oregon, Washington, New Zealand, France, and Italy.
The company has a San Francisco mailing address.