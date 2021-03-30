 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Chef Ken Frank of Napa receives business honor

Biz buzz: Chef Ken Frank of Napa receives business honor

Ken Frank

 Chef Ken Frank.

 Register file photo

An online referral network for small businesses, Alignable.com, announced the results of its month-long North American search for local business leaders who’ve gone above and beyond to help peers during the COVID Crisis. A total of 2,962 supportive and talented business owners have emerged victorious in their 2021 Local Business Person Of The Year competitions.

Locally, Ken Frank of La Toque, was chosen for the honor.

To recognize their significant contributions, all of the 2021 Local Business People Of The Year have received badges on their Alignable profiles.

Info: alignable.com  

