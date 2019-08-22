Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley announced that Karen Cherniss has joined its Napa office as a sales associate.
Cherniss has been a real estate professional in the Bay Area since 1986, relocating to the Napa Valley in 1994.
She received the Graduate REALTOR Institute (GRI) designation and is a past vice president of the Napa County Chapter of NorBAR.
In 1999, she graduated from the Leadership Napa Valley program, and sat on its board of directors for many years as a part of the alumni outreach and fundraising committees.
Info: 707-738-8261