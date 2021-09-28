 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Chiappolini awarded CRB designation

John Chiappolini with Wyndham Vacation Ownership, Inc., has been awarded the Certified Real Estate Brokerage Manager (CRB) designation, "the premier brokerage management credential in the real estate industry," said a news release. 

Chiappolini serves as the WVO’s Corporate Principal Broker in California. He has an office in Napa.

As the principal broker, Chiappolini oversees corporate regulations and compliance requirements issued by the California Department of Real Estate. Chiappolini also leads WVO’s supervision and licensing protocols for the licensees employed by WVO in California. 

Info: John.chiappolini@wyn.com, 707-210-4917

The newly renovated and redecorated McClelland House luxury inn is located at 569 Randolph St. in downtown Napa. In 2019, longtime owner Celeste Carducci-Ahnfeldt sold the downtown mansion, previously known as the McClelland-Priest Bed and Breakfast inn. Today rates range from $499 to $989 a night.

